June 30th, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Saturday evening:

Quiet and warm weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Saturday. The weather was great for all the outdoor activities that occurred around the area. Highs today were in the lower to middle 90s on the Caprock, with middle 90s across the Rolling Plains.

We'll stay clear this evening and tonight across the area with lows dropping into the middles. It will be another sunny and warm day on Sunday with highs in the middle 90s.

Extended Forecast:Dry weather is expected on Sunday and Monday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for a late day storm on Tuesday. We'll keep isolated thunderstorm chances in the forecast for Wednesday, Independence Day on Thursday, as well as Friday and Saturday.