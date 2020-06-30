June 30th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are definitely in quite the heat wave across the South Plains. Our high of 102 yesterday was ten degrees above average, and we’re looking to see a repeat today. High pressure is dominating our weather which means these hot and dry conditions will continue through Wednesday which could be one of the hottest days of the year with highs in the mid 100s across the region. Thankfully, we do have some relief in sight! By Thursday, the high will begin to loosen its grip and we actually look to see some monsoonal rain showers for Thursday and Friday withs highs back to near seasonal averages (in the low 90s). The Fourth of July is shaping up to be quite spectacular, with highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies. Be on the look out for a few hit and miss showers, but the overall patterns that day looks to be dry as of right now. For Sunday and the beginning of next week, temperatures look to remain in the low 90s with lows in the upper 60s and another drying period shaping up.