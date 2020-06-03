June 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs moving into the low 90’s. Tonight we will watch for another isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms, but thankfully nothing severe is expected. However, tomorrow afternoon and evening we will watch for a better chance of precipitation with the Northern South Plains sitting under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms so make sure to stay weather aware. The biggest threats will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and lightning. The warming trend is also expected to continue with highs moving into the mid to upper 90’s with the possibility of a few triple digits in the mix beginning tomorrow and sticking around through the middle of next week. This means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets outside.