June 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Strong/severe PM storms. High 97.Tonight: Lingering showers. Low 70.Tomorrow: Sunny & hot. High 96.

A thunderstorm complex starting in the panhandle quickly made it's way to our northeastern counties early this morning. These storms were non-severe, but it did create some gusty winds. Reporting sites from the West Texas Mesonet picked up a quick 0.22" of rainfall in Caprock Canyons.

As of 6 AM, this thunderstorm complex has diminished leaving behind some clouds. Temperatures to start off your morning are in the upper 60s and mid 70s. Highs will max out in the upper 90s and triple-digits today, but we could get some relief in terms of rain cooled air. A line of storms starting in the panhandle will move into our northern counties beginning after 3 PM. As this system pushes south, it will maintain it's strength bringing large hail and damaging winds with it. This activity will continue through the late evening and overnight hours, but we are not expecting a severe weather threat overnight.

After today we dry out with hot and sunny conditions over the next several days. The main focus will be on the summer heat as high temperatures hold strong in the 90s. While the next several days will remain hot, it will not be record breaking.