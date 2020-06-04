June 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and hot day across the South Plains with highs moving into the upper 90’s and triple digits. Late this afternoon and this evening we are also watching for our next chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under the Slight Risk Category with the biggest threats being large hail, damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and lightning so make sure to stay weather aware! Then tomorrow we expect dry and sunny conditions to take over with temperatures remaining in the upper 90’s and triple digits through the beginning of next week. This means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets outside.