June 6th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! While it was a beautiful day across the South Plains today, it was certainly hot! We saw highs soar into the 90s area wide, so no surprise that we have a very mild night in store tonight. We’ll see mostly clear skies with lows barely dipping into the 70s for some folks before we see an even hotter day in store for our Sunday. Make sure you are all staying hydrated and wearing plenty of sunscreen at the pool or park tomorrow, but make sure you get out and enjoy the beautiful (but hot) day. Highs increase even more so for Monday with high pressure in control. We’ll see highs in the 100s area wide, so again, make sure you’re taking precautions to stay cool and hydrated, and don’t forget about our outdoor pets! A cold front will slide through on Tuesday and bring us some relief in the form of cooler temperatures. Highs will fall to near seasonal averages, but unfortunately it looks to come through dry with no mention of rain. However, we will be watching for our next chance of rain to enter by around Thursday and Friday with a few showers and storms possible then with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 60s.