June 7th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday to you all! While it was another beautiful day across the South Plains, it was very hot! Hopefully you all found ways to stay cool during this heat wave. For tonight, we’ll see another warm night in store with lows only dipping into the 70s for most of us under mostly clear skies. For tomorrow, we will see the hottest day of the week with highs well into the upper 90s and low to mid 100s. The record high for Lubbock tomorrow is 106, and as of now it looks to stay that way. However, we still want to emphasize heat safety for tomorrow as high index values will make it feel like the mid and upper 100s. Thankfully, a cold front will slide through on Tuesday morning and will drop our temperatures back to near seasonal averages with a bit of a windy day in store. The seasonal temperatures won’t stay around for long, though, By Wednesday we’ll begin to see highs increase back into the low 90s, however, the chance is there Thursday and Friday for a few hit and miss showers and thunderstorms.