June 8th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and hot day across the South Plains with high temperatures reaching into the upper 90’s and triple digits. Thankfully, this hot streak will end quite abruptly with the passage of another cold front late tonight and into tomorrow. This will bring the chance for storms in the Eastern South Plains this evening as well as a 15-20 degree drop in high temperatures. We will plummet into the low 80’s tomorrow with more sunny and windy conditions expected. Blowing dust is possible so allergy sufferers beware. Sunshine will stick around throughout the rest of the work week with highs rebounding back to around average in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. We will see a small chance for storms return Thursday night into Friday morning, but this should not impact too many outdoor activities. Still remember to stay weather aware and sun safe throughout the week. Sunscreen and hydration are key and don’t forget about your pets!