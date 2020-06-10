June 9th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures plummeting back into the low 80’s. Unfortunately, along with the cool down came some blowing dust, but that will thankfully disappear by this evening. Sunshine will stick around throughout the rest of the work week with highs rebounding back around average in the upper 80’s tomorrow and then the low to mid-90’s through the beginning of next week. Sun safety is imperative so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets outside! Rain chances have decreased tremendously so it looks like a quiet remainder of the work week and weekend so go outside and enjoy!