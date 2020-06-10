June 9th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Windy & dusty. High 82.Tonight: Winds calming. Low 53.Tomorrow: Warm. High 87.

A cold front working it's way through the South Plains is going to be the main driver in today's forecast. Strong winds early this morning will continue throughout the day sustained out of the NW at 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Due to these strong winds, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM CDT, and blowing dust will be an issue. Along with strong winds, we will be dealing with a fire weather potential today as nearly all of the South Plains is in an elevated fire weather threat with our southwestern counties in a critical fire weather threat. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect until 9 PM CDT for our southwest.

This front is not only bringing in the winds and dry air, but also much cooler air. High temperatures this afternoon will range anywhere from the upper 70s to lower 90s. While some places will see the 90s this afternoon, thankfully it won't be as hot as it was yesterday when highs topped out in the 100s.

Tonight will be a pleasant night as winds slowly calm and temperatures dip into the low to mid 50s. While it will be a cool start to tomorrow morning, the afternoon quickly warms up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. While the rest of this week remains "hot", it won't be triple-digits hot. In fact, the warmest days will be this weekend as highs reach the middle 90s.

Unfortunately, the chance for rain for Thursday and Friday has diminished. The next seven days features dry and hot conditions, and looks to continue into the next two weeks.