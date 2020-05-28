June’s Full Moon: The Strawberry Moon

LUBBOCK, Texas — The sixth full moon of 2020 will occur on June 5th.

We are half way through the first year of this new decade, which also means we are coming up on our sixth full moon of the year! Full moons are often times given unique names that help people relate them to certain times of the year.

June’s full moon is known is The Strawberry Moon! June’s moon gets its name from strawberries, which happen to become ripe during the month of June. Summer officially begins on Saturday, June 20th, which also signifies the peak of growing season for some crops. Once in every 20 years or so, the Strawberry Moon occurs on the first day on Summer.

June’s full moon is the 6th full moon of the year. In 2020, there are a total 13 full moons. In October, we will see two full moons! The second full moon in October will fall on Halloween, making it extra spooky this year!