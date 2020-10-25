KAMC 1pm Weather Webcast October 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday afternoon forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy becoming overcast with an afternoon high of 54°. Northeast winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Overcast with a light wintery mix possible. Overnight low of 28°. Northeast winds 10-20 mph, gusting to over 25 mph possible.

Monday: Light wintery mix possible with an early morning high temperature of 33°. Temperatures will hold steady between 30-33° during the afternoon, before gradually decreasing into the upper-20s through the late evening. Chance of precipitation: 30%. Little to no accumulation expected.

A winter storm continues to remain likely for portions of the South Plains to start the week. An upper level low is expected to develop over the next 24 hours in the southwestern U.S. as cold air continues to spill into our region. This afternoon will remain pleasant, but on the chilly side with temperatures in the upper-40s and lower-50s with gusty winds up to 30 mph.

Winter precipitation becomes possible late tonight and early tomorrow with a light mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet possible. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing as we begin the day, so be careful on roads, especially when travelling on elevated bridges and overpasses.

We are likely to see a mixed bag of winter precipitation throughout the day Monday, but accumulation totals are expected to remain on the light side.

Tuesday will bring the greatest risk of widespread winter weather to the region. At this time, we expect to see occasional freezing rain, sleet, and possibly snow across the region. The greatest risk of snow remains in western portions of the South Plains and eastern New Mexico. Sleet and freezing rain appear to be the most likely form of precipitation for central portions of the South Plains and Rolling Plains. The southeast Rolling Plains are likely to see a mix of rain and freezing rain.







Confidence remains low for the forecast track and timing of the upper level low, and deviations from the forecast track will have significant impacts on precipitation type and accumulation totals. It will remain important to check in for updates for the latest forecast information as this system develops and moves through the area.

Winter weather will remain possible Wednesday, but both global forecast models anticipate the area of low pressure will push out of the region late in the day. As we get closer to Wednesday, we will have a better idea of what to expect. Again, it all depends on the track and development zone for the area of low pressure over the next 24 hours.

We will keep you updated! Stay safe!

-Lance Blocker

