KAMC Afternoon Weather Webcast April 22nd, 2021

Today: Mostly cloudy. High of 65°. Winds SE 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low of 49°. Winds S 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 81°. Winds WSW 25-35 MPH.

Happy Earth Day! Another cloudy and cool day is expected across the region. Highs will range from the middle 70s over western portions of the South Plains, to the middle 50s across the Rolling Plains. It will be a little cooler out east due to the increase in cloudy coverage for a longer duration of the day. Winds will gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the southeast, with some isolated pockets of drizzle over the Rolling Plains. Fire weather is at a critical threat over the western South Plains. Tonight, isolated to scattered showers will remain possible, especially to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain quite breezy, gusting over 40 MPH at times.

Windy conditions will keep an elevated and critical risk for fire weather across the South Plains on Friday. Highs will range from the lower 70s to middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. More sunshine is expected in the afternoon and evening. Winds will remain quite breezy out of the west-southwest, with gusts approaching 45 MPH. Isolated showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder or two, will be possible across the eastern half of the region. Rainfall totals will remain below 0.10″, with 99% of the KAMC viewing area remaining dry. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, ranging from the upper 30s to middle 50s.

Saturday will be absolutely beautiful across the region! Be sure to get outside and take advantage of the pleasant conditions. High temperatures will peak in the middle 70s to lower 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will start out of the north on Saturday morning, then shifting to the south later in the day. Gusts may occasionally approach 20 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mild, as temperatures only fall into the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Sunday and Monday will be warm and windy across the region. Highs will range from the middle 80s to middle 90s each day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust upwards of 45 MPH out of the southwest, bringing more patchy blowing dust back into the South Plains. Fire weather will be a concern each day, as nearly ALL of the KAMC viewing area is under some level of drought status. Morning lows will remain above average, ranging from the lower 50s to upper 60s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, our next storm system will begin to approach western Texas and eastern New Mexico. This will cause our high temperatures to fall into the upper 60s to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. A few showers and storms may be possible each day, but a lot of uncertainties still exist with the forecast. Morning temperatures will remain mild, ranging from the lower 40s to lower 60s. We will continue to monitor the latest data as it becomes available, and we will keep you advised!

Happy Earth Day! Have a tremendous Thursday!

-Jacob.

