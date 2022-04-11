Today: A weak cold front is moving across the South Plains this morning with a light northeasterly breeze lasting through the day. The afternoon high will rise to 83°.

Tonight: Clear skies will last overnight as a southwesterly breeze brings in a mild evening low. The temperatures tonight will only drop down to 55°.

Tomorrow: Windier conditions come into the forecast tomorrow with wind gust predicted to move up to 60 miles per hour. The afternoon high will be a bit warmer than today at 87°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off mild as they range anywhere from the lower 40’s into the lower 60’s. A weak cold front will slip through the South Plains this morning bringing in a northeasterly breeze moving five to 15 miles per hour. This will lead to highs today being about five to ten degrees cooler than yesterday.

Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. This is because of a southwesterly breeze that will take over through the afternoon and bring warmer air into West Texas by dinner time. This wind will be come much more aggressive by tomorrow as a strong cold front starts to push in. A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for this afternoon because we are so critically dry and our relative humidity is very low.





Tomorrow will be our windiest day of the week with a high wind watch in effect for our Tuesday from 11 AM to 10 PM. A high wind warning will be in effect for Roosevelt and Curry counties tomorrow, but this warning is likely to become more widespread as the winds become stronger tomorrow. As of now sustained winds tomorrow will come in from the southwest at 25 to 35 miles per hour with wind gust up to 60 miles per hour.





Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 40’s in our northwesterly counties and much warmer in the lower 60’s in our southern counties. A weak cold front is making its way into the South Plains this morning with a northeasterly breeze moving in at five to 15 miles per hour. This will lead to highs today in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Tomorrow will be much warmer than today due to a southwesterly breeze being much more aggressive with gust up to 60 miles per hour. This has led us to have a high wind watch across West Texas tomorrow from 11 AM to 10 PM. Wednesday will be 20 degrees cooler than tomorrow because of the strong cold front that will push through leaving highs in the upper 60′;s for Hump Day. A warm up comes into the forecast through the rest of the week and temperatures will be in the lower 80’s by Easter Sunday.

