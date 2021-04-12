KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High of 65°. Winds NE 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 42°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunder. High of 61°. Winds NE 20-30 MPH.

Good Monday morning South Plains! I hope you all took advantage of the pleasant weather over the weekend. A pattern change is arriving in the region right now. A cold front continues to push through western Texas and eastern New Mexico this morning. This will cause high temperatures to range from the upper 50s to the middle 70s across the KAMC viewing area today. Winds are a bit breezy this morning, gusting upwards of 40 MPH out of the northeast. By this evening, winds will begin to calm. Tonight, we will keep the clouds around, with a few sprinkles occurring over southern portions of the region. Lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday. Isolated to scattered showers will be most likely after 9 AM. High temperatures will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. There will not be a lot of energy available for storms, so we are not expecting any severe weather. However, we cannot completely rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Winds will be out of the northeast on Tuesday, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Portions of the South Plains that see a few heavier thunderstorms could see up to 0.50″ of rainfall on Tuesday. Most locations will see between 0.10-0.25″, with some locations remaining completely dry. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will be chilly, with lows bottoming out from the middle 30s to lower 50s.

Showers will remain in the forecast for Wednesday as cooler air begins to filter in. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the northeast, with gusts near 30 MPH. Rainfall chances will be most likely during the morning hours, with a few more peaks of sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Additional rainfall totals up to 0.25″ will be possible on Wednesday, with the heaviest amounts falling over the southeastern portions of the region. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows falling into the middle 30s to upper 40s.

Isolated showers will remain possible on Thursday, with additional rainfall totals upwards of 0.25″. Once again, the heaviest precipitation is forecasted to occur over southeastern portions of the KAMC viewing area. Highs will range from the middle 40s to the upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain showers will occur on and off throughout the day. Winds will shift to the southeast, with gusts near 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will be a few degrees warmer, varying from the upper 30s to middle 50s.

The last round of showers is forecasted to move through on Friday. Precipitation totals will remain light, with some areas seeing over 0.20″ of additional accumulation. High temperatures will be warmer, ranging from the upper 50s to middle 70s. Winds will shift to the north, gusting up to 35 MPH. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the South Plains. Overnight, northerly winds will keep us a bit cooler. Temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the upper 40s by Saturday morning. It wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to freezing temperatures.

This weekend, rain chances will become more isolated, and most areas will remain dry. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. By Sunday morning, a widespread light freeze looks likely. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants, or bring them in if at all possible. Winds will occasionally gust over 30 MPH out of the northeast.

Have a wonderful week, and enjoy some rain!

-Jacob.

