Today: A windy day is in the forecast with wind gust up to 55 miles per hour and blowing dust causing low visibility. The afternoon high will rise to 87°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will com into the forecast tonight, but the winds won’t slow down until tomorrow morning. Our evening low will drop down to 50°.

Tomorrow: A cold front will come through the South Plains tomorrow bringing windy conditions back into the forecast. The afternoon high will be 20 degrees cooler than today at 68°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off anywhere from the mid 50’s into the lower 70’s. Warmer temperatures this morning are being cause by the southwesterly breeze that is pushing in at eight to 15 miles per hour now. These winds will become much stronger through the afternoon moving in at 20 to 35 miles per hour and gusting up to 55 miles per hour.





A wind advisory is will go into effect this morning and last until 9 PM across most of the South Plains. A high wind warning will also go into effect in our northwestern counties because the upper level low that is moving across Texas today, and bringing in windy conditions, will center itself over Roosevelt, Castro, Parmer, Curry, Bailey, and the northern portion of Lea counties. Because the breeze is sliding in from the southwest we will have highs making it into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s across West Texas.





A red flag warning will go into effect today at 11 AM and last until 9 PM because our relative humidity is low, temperatures will be high, and winds will be strong. Because we are in an extreme and exceptional drought across the South Plains fire weather will stay in the forecast until we have some rainfall. We will be under an extreme fire weather danger today because we are so critically dry, so burning anything today is a very bad idea.





Today will be much warmer than yesterday due to a southwesterly breeze being much more aggressive with gust up to 55 miles per hour. This has led us to have a wind advisory across West Texas from 11 AM to 9 PM, along with a high wind warning in our northwestern counties. Tomorrow will be 20 degrees cooler than today because of the strong cold front that will push through in the afternoon leaving highs in the upper 60′s for Hump Day. A warm up comes into the forecast through the rest of the week and temperatures will be in the mid 80’s by Easter Sunday.

