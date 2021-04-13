KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Isolated thunder. High of 62°. Winds ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low of 44°. Winds ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 55°. Winds ENE 15-25 MPH.

Isolated showers will increase across the region throughout the day today, with the greatest chance of rain remaining to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 15-20 MPH. Highs will range from the middle 50s over southern areas, to the middle 60s over the northern South Plains. This evening, rain showers will increase in coverage across the South Plains, with maybe even a few thunderstorms developing. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected. Tonight, showers will become more scattered across the region, meaning more areas will see rainfall. Rainfall totals could exceed 0.25″ where heavier showers and thunderstorms occur. Overall, most locations will see less than 0.15″ today, with northwestern zones remaining dry. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to middle 50s by Wednesday morning.

Isolated showers will remain in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday. By the end of the event, rainfall totals will range from 0.00″-1.00″, with the heaviest totals occurring over southeastern portions of the South Plains into the Rolling Plains. Unfortunately, some western and northwestern areas will not see a drop. Highs will remain below average for the rest of the work-week, with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to lower 70s. The coldest days will be Wednesday and Thursday. More sun will shine through on Friday, allowing more 70s to return to the area. Morning lows will continue to range from the middle 30s to the middle 50s.

This weekend, another pulse of cold air will enter the region. This will keep high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated showers will be possible Saturday into Sunday, but not much is expected at this time. Each morning, temperatures will be close to freezing. If you have pets or plants sensitive to freezing temperatures, be sure to bring them inside.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

