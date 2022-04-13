Today: A cold front is coming through the South Plains this morning bringing windy conditions back into the forecast. The afternoon high will be 20 degrees cooler than yesterday at 68°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into tonight, as the winds slow down and a high pressure system comes in. The evening low will be much cooler at 37°.

Tomorrow: Calm and sunny conditions will come into the forecast for our Thursday as we start to warm back up. The afternoon high will max out at 78°.

Winds yesterday were very aggressive with the strongest wind gust at the Preston-Smith International Airport maxing out at 60 miles per hour. It was a very blustery day across the South Plains, and more wind is on the way this afternoon. A cold front is moving into West Texas this morning keeping our temperatures mild, and as more cold air comes in our dewpoints will continue to drop.





A cold front moving through this morning is brining in colder air and breezy conditions, but a slight break in the winds will slide in by the time your leaving for work and school. However, the winds will pick back up by the afternoon as a strong Pacific front follows right behind the cold front. This will lead to sustained winds coming in from the northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Highs will be about 20 degrees cooler today compared to yesterday.





A red flag warning will go into effect today at 10 AM and last until 9 PM because our relative humidity is low and winds will be strong. Because we are in an extreme and exceptional drought across the South Plains fire weather will stay in the forecast until we have some rainfall. We will be under a critical fire weather danger today because we are so critically dry, so beware of anything that could start a fire or cause a spark.

Today will be 20 degrees cooler than yesterday because of the strong cold front that is pushing in this morning leaving highs in the upper 60′s for our Hump Day. A Pacific front will follow right behind the cold front through the rest of our day which will bring in winds moving in from the northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour. By tonight a high pressure system will come into West Texas leading to warmer highs and calmer conditions by tomorrow. A warm up comes into the forecast through the rest of the week and temperatures will be in the mid 80’s by Easter Sunday.

