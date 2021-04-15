KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Isolated thunder. High of 54°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Foggy with isolated showers. Low of 50°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 66°. Winds N 25-35 MPH.

Thursday will be quite a dreary day across the South Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the middle 60s under a cloudy sky. Isolated showers and storms are expected, especially to the east of the Highway 87/ Interstate 27 corridor. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side over the Rolling Plains, with quarter-sized hail being the main concern. Areas that see a heavier shower or storm could see over an additional inch of rainfall. Unfortunately, most locations will not see any significant rainfall, with most areas only seeing a light drizzle. Overnight, fog will increase across the area, reducing visibilities below 1 mile through Friday morning. Temperatures won’t move much, with lows bottoming out in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Isolated showers will be possible early on Friday, mainly before sunrise. Fog will continue to be an issue through the late morning hours, with some patchy drizzle hanging around. High temperatures will be warmer on Friday, ranging from the lower 50s to the lower 70s. Winds will shift to the north as a cold front moves into the region, with gusts near 30 MPH at time. Overnight, we will see a partly cloudy sky around the region. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 40s. A light freeze will be possible, so be sure to take the appropriate actions to keep your pet and plants, that are sensitive to freezing temperatures, protected.

The cold front will keep our high temperatures on the chilly side this weekend. Highs will range from the upper 40s to middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, mainly over western portions of the South Plains. These will not amount to much, and most areas will remain dry. Winds will be out of the northeast, gusting upwards of 25-35 MPH each day. Overnight lows will fall close to freezing each night, so be sure to keep those plants and pets protected!

Next week, temperatures will be a bit warner, ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 70s. Lubbock’s average high for this time of year is 76 degrees, so it looks like we will remain below average at least through Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest on Monday, and shift to the northeast for Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through. This front will be mostly dry. Models are inconsistent on whether or not we will see any rain. For now, we are calling for isolated showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will continue to range from the lower 30s to the lower 50s, with Wednesday morning being the coldest. We will continue to monitor this trend, and we’ll keep you advised!

Have a dry and warm Thursday!

-Jacob.

