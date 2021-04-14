KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Isolated thunder. High of 53°. Winds ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low of 45°. Winds E 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated storms. High of 56°. Winds ESE 15-25 MPH.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again today. Yesterday, Seminole actually saw some hail up to the size of quarters cover the ground!

Isolated hail events will be possible once again today, mainly to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor. Those regions also have the highest chance of seeing some rainfall. High temperatures will remain about 15-20 degrees below average today, only topping out in the upper 40s to lower 60s. This time of year, Lubbock’s average high temperature is 75 degrees. Winds will be out of the east-northeast today, with gusts near 30 MPH at times. Tonight, we will keep isolated showers across the region with lows falling into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Thunderstorms and showers will remain possible once again on Thursday, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to upper 60s. Eastern areas will once again have the greatest potential to see showers and storms. Rainfall totals could be on the heavier side in areas that see more intense thunderstorms. Some isolated hail events will remain possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 18-22 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, as lows bottom out in the lower 40s to upper 50s.

Isolated showers will be possible earlier in the day on Friday. By Friday afternoon, more sunshine is expected across the region, with high temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north, gusting over 30 MPH at times. Friday night into Saturday morning will be quite cold across the region. We have the possibility to see a light to moderate freeze for portions of the KAMC viewing area, especially along and to the north of Highway 380. Lows will range from the middle 20s to the lower 40s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be chilly across the South Plains as cold air filters in behind a cold front. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will be possible across western zones on each day, but the majority of the area is expected to remain dry. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-25 MPH. Overnight temperatures will get close to freezing for both Saturday and Sunday night, so be sure to take preventative measures for your pets and plants that are sensitive to below freezing temperatures.

Next week, morning lows will continue to range from the upper 20s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will warm back into the middle 50s to lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday, with a bit more sunshine across the region. Winds will shift from the southwest on Monday to the northeast on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region. This will cool us off as we head into the middle of next week. We will continue to monitor the forecast, and we’ll keep you advised.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

