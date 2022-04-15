Today: Mostly sunny skies will last for our Good Friday with warmer temperatures on the way. The afternoon high will reach 90° .

Tonight: A cold front will slip into the South Plains overnight bringing in colder highs for tomorrow. The evening low will drop down to 48°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will last through our Saturday with a mild afternoon in the forecast. The afternoon high will reach 72°.

This morning our temperatures are starting out in the upper 30’s and into the mid 60’s. This is because of the southerly breeze that is moving in this morning and as the breeze continues to push in the sunshine will warm us up as well. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s today making it a great day to get outside with your friends and family to start off the holiday weekend on a good note!





A red flag warning will go into effect today at noon and last until 8 PM because our relative humidity is low and our temperatures will be higher than yesterday. Because we are in an extreme and exceptional drought across the South Plains fire weather will stay in the forecast until we have some rainfall. We will be under an elevated fire weather danger today because we are so critically dry, so beware of anything that could start a fire or cause a spark.

A cold front will slip into West Texas overnight as a northeasterly breeze takes over and leads to a 20 degree temperature drop by tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 70’s by our Saturday afternoon before a warm up going into Easter Sunday. Easter will be absolutely beautiful with highs in the mid 80’s making it a great day for an Easter egg hunt, brunch, church, or whatever your plans may be for the holiday!

A high pressure system came into West Texas yesterday but we are warming up today and already starting off our Friday morning in the upper 30’s and into the mid 60’s. Highs today will make it into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s making us about ten degrees warmer than yesterday. A cold front will make its way across the South Plains by tonight leading to a few clouds and highs in the lower 70’s for Saturday. Easter Sunday will be beautiful with less wind and warm temperatures.

-Shelby Mac

