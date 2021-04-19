KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 19th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 74°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 61°. Winds SW shifting NE 30-40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 55°. Winds NE 25-35 MPH.

As we kick off a new week, temperatures will be a little warmer than what we’ve seen over the past several days. High temperatures for our Monday will top out from the middle 60s to the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds are expected this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. Tonight, clouds and winds will increase as a strong cold front moves into the South Plains. Winds will shift to the northeast, gusting over 40 MPH at times. Some blowing dust will be possible. Areas to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor will likely fall to, if not below freezing. A Freeze Watch remains in effect for portions of the South Plains until 10 AM CDT Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will be below average from Tuesday through Thursday as a result of the cold front. Highs will range from the upper 40s to middle 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be strongest on Tuesday, gusting near 40 MPH out of the northeast. On Wednesday and Thursday, winds will be out of the southeast around 18-22 MPH. Wednesday morning will be the coldest morning we have seen in the South Plains in nearly a month. Lows will fall below freezing across most of the region, with a hard freeze expected over the northern South Plains. Crops and plants will need to be protected, especially to the north of Highway 62/82. Morning lows will range from the lower 30s to the lower 50s for Thursday and Friday mornings.

A weak cold front could bring in some showers and storms for Thursday and Friday, with the bulk of activity remaining to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. No severe weather is anticipated at this time. Highs on Friday will peak in the lower 70s to middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. It will be windy on Friday, as winds gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest. Some patchy blowing dust is expected. Friday night into Saturday morning will be mild, with lows ranging from the middle 30s to upper 50s.

This weekend will be warm, if not hot for some locations! Highs will top out in the middle 60s to middle 70s on Saturday. On Sunday, most areas will top out in the 80s, with a few 90s scattered across the region! Winds will increase out of the southwest on Sunday, gusting over 40 MPH at times. More blowing dust is expected then. Morning lows will remain on the mild side, ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 60s.

Next week, even warmer temperatures are expected with some middle and upper 90s looking likely. Unfortunately, it also looks like it will be dry. We will keep our eye on the forecast, and keep you advised.

Have a great week South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx