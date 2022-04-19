Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will take over by the afternoon brining us rain that we desperately need. The afternoon high will reach 72°.

Tonight: Cloudy skies will last overnight as rain chances move out of West Texas. Our evening low will be cooler at 59°.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions and a hot afternoon is in the forecast for tomorrow. The afternoon high could break records as we get close to 92°.





This morning our temperatures are starting out in the mid 40’s and into the upper 50’s. Highs will vary through the day as rain chances start to pick up through the mid-morning and last through the evening. Most of the rain chances will stay to the east, but as our dewpoints continue to rise rain chances will become a bit more widespread.

Rain chances come into the forecast through our mid-morning and last into the evening. Most of the rain will fall in the central and eastern portions of the South Plains with a marginal risk for severe weather in our northeastern counties. This is because of the possibility for hail up to one inch in diameter, but most of us will only see light to moderate rain with a few claps of thunder.

Rainfall amounts are low ranging anywhere from a fifth to a fifteenth of an inch of accumulation. This is based off our our GFS model, which is typically the most generous, so we could have less rain that. However, the best part about this system is that it’s opening the door for more moisture to come into the South Pains leading to higher chances for rain going into the rest of this week and as April comes to a close.

Cooler temperatures will stay in the forecast for today with highs ranging from the upper 50’s and into the lower to 70’s. Clouds are moving into West Texas by this afternoon with the possibility for showers coming in through t5he mid-morning and lasting through the rest of the day. Accumulation is looing to be anywhere from a fifth to a fifteenth of an inch, which isn’t much, but will help brining moisture into the area for more rain chances later this week. We won’t all have rainfall but it will help us with our fire weather we have had because of the drought. Highs will quickly warm into the 90’s by our hump day and stay that way through the rest of the work week. Another chance for rain comes into the forecast by Friday before a beautiful weekend with clear skies and highs in the 80’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby MacADVERTISING

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx