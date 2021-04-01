KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 66°. Winds S 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 41°. Winds S 15-25 MPH

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 70°. Winds S 20-30 MPH.

Happy April 1st! Today, we’re forecasting a high temperature of 19 degrees for the city of Lubbock! 19 degrees Celsius! All jokes aside, today will be a few degrees warmer than what we saw on Wednesday. Highs will range through the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust upwards of 30 MPH today, resulting in an elevated risk for fire weather along and to the west of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. Clouds will begin to increase this evening, resulting in a partly cloudy sky overnight. Winds will remain breezy overnight, gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to middle 40s by Friday morning.

Our Good Friday looks like it will be quite windy across the region. Wind gusts out of the south could be as high as 40 MPH, and could result in some patchy blowing dust across the area. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. We will see a few more peaks of sunshine during the afternoon and early evening hours, before more clouds move in later during the evening and overnight hours. A few areas of isolated sprinkles will be possible, but most locations are expected to remain dry. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain partly cloudy across the KAMC viewing area, with a few passing showers and low temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 50s.

We will see a break in the wind on Saturday, giving us a nice start to our weekend! Winds could occasionally gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the south under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will range from the upper 60s to upper 70s. Overnight, lows will remain mild, only bottoming out in the lower 40s to middle 50s.

Easter Sunday looks warm and windy this year! Highs will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the southwest, so the kiddos may have to chase the Easter eggs around the yard this year. Overnight, temperatures are expected to remain mild as low temperatures only fall into the middle 40s to upper 50s.

Next week, a high pressure system will keep warmer and drier air across the South Plains. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 90s. This will be the warmest air that we have seen so far this season. Morning lows will continue to range from the middle 40s to upper 50s. Winds will remain gusty next week, potentially exceeding 40 MPH at times. Fire weather will be a concern next week, in addition to more blowing dust. We will continue to monitor this forecast, and we’ll keep you advised!

Have a terrific Thursday South Plains!

-Jacob.

