Today: Friday fun day is looking to be a bit warmer than yesterday in the upper 70’s with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high will reach 78° .

Tonight: Cloudy skies will slide out of the forecast tonight and sunshine will last into tomorrow. Our evening low will drop to 39°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine last all day on Saturday with a very calm breeze in the forecast. The afternoon high will reach 76°.

The sun is moving in this morning but partly cloudy skies will continue to slip into the South Plains. We are starting off this morning just a bit more mild and chilly in the lower 40’s and into the lower 50’s. Go ahead and treat yourself to a big cup of coffee because its Friday and the work week is coming to a close!





Clouds will continue to slip through Wes Texas through the rest of the day with a southerly breeze moving in at ten to 15 miles per hour. Wind gust will bring in breezy conditions by the afternoon as they slide in at 30 miles per hour. A very weak cold front will come into the forecast through the day and bring a small chance for some sprinkles of rain by this evening. Rain chances will stay in our northern and northeastern counties.

This weekend will be a beautiful one with a chilly start to our Saturday. A northwesterly breeze will come in overnight brining in cooler air which will start off our weekend in the upper 30’s. By the afternoon we will be sunny and 75 degrees with a very light breeze. A warm up will quickly come back into Texas by Sunday with highs in the mid 80’s and a few clouds passing through.

After a busy weather week with rain chances and windy conditions, we have a mild day in the forecast. Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 70’s with a southerly breeze pushing in at ten to 15 miles per hour and gusting at 30 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be just a few degrees cooler than today because of a weak cold front coming through overnight and bringing in a small chance for rain in our northern and northeastern counties. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70’s for tomorrow and rise by ten degrees going into our Sunday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

