Today: Dry conditions and a hot afternoon is in the forecast for tomorrow. The afternoon high could break records as we get close to 92°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with warm and dry air still moving in. Our evening low will be cooler at 58°.

Tomorrow: The heat is on tomorrow with record-breaking highs and sunshine lasting all day. The afternoon high will max out near 94°.

This morning our temperatures are starting out in the mid 50’s and into the lower 70’s. Humidity is lasting through our morning because our temperatures and dewpoints are close together. This means the air is saturated which could cause some condensation on your car this morning. The moisture will quickly exit the South Plains through the rest of the morning and be replaced by very dry air.





Highs this afternoon will warm into the lower 90’s which is approximately 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. This is because of down sloping winds coming in from the southwest. This warm and dry air will cause us to have a breezy afternoon before temperatures start to break records by tomorrow as we enter the mid 90’s.

A red flag warning goes into effect this morning from 10 AM and last until 8 PM because of the warm and dry air coming in. Critically dry conditions continue to last through the rest of the day because of our lack of rain yesterday. However, the moisture that moved in yesterday and lasted through the morning will help us see more rain chances through the end of our week.

Moisture is making its exit out of the South Plains this morning but you may notice some condensation on your car this morning due to the saturated air. Highs will quickly warm into the 90’s through our hump day and stay that way for Thursday due to a dry and warm breeze coming in from the southwest. Another chance for rain comes into the forecast by Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible, before a beautiful weekend with clear skies and highs in the 80’s for Saturday.

