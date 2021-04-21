KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday afternoon forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 57°. Winds SE 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 37°. Winds ESE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 68°. Winds SE 20-30 MPH.

After a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm back into the middle 50s by this afternoon. That is still about 20-25 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southeast around 18-22 MPH today, with a partly to sunny sky across all of the South Plains. Tonight, temperatures will be chilly, but not as cold as they were on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will range from the lower 30s to lower 40s. A light freeze will be possible over the northern South Plains. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky.

For our Earth Day, high temperatures will range from the upper 50s over the eastern South Plains, to the middle 70s in eastern New Mexico. Winds will be a bit breezier as a cold front approaches the area. Gusts will be as high as 40 MPH out of the south-southeast, especially later in the day. Isolated showers will be possible over the Rolling Plains, but not much in the way of rainfall accumulations are expected. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected, with western areas seeing more sunshine during the afternoon. Overnight, winds will shift to the southwest, with gusts still upwards of 40 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out from the lower 40s to middle 50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be the first above average day that we have seen in 10 days! Highs will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. A cold front will push through during the evening hours. A few showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder or two, will be possible just off the caprock into the Rolling Plains. No severe weather or significant rainfall is expected as of now. Winds will increase out of the west-southwest, gusting upwards of 45 MPH at times. Some patchy blowing dust will be possible. Overnight, temperatures will remain mild as winds remain breezy. Lows will only bottom out in the upper 30s to middle 50s.

Saturday will be another warm day across the region. Highs will be a few degrees colder due to the passing front, but temperatures are still forecasted to range from the lower 70s to middle 80s. Winds will be a bit calmer, shifting from the northeast, to the southeast later in the day. Gusts could occasionally approach 25-30 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday will be fairly warm, as lows only range from the middle 40s to the upper 50s.

Sunday looks to be hot across the region. Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest, with gusts over 40 MPH at times. Blowing dust is expected to return to the forecast on Sunday, and last at least through Monday. Stronger winds will keep our overnight temperatures above average, with lows only dropping into the lower 50s to middle 60s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will be warm and windy. Highs will range from the upper 70s to middle 90s, with winds gusting over 40 MPH out of the southwest. Blowing dust will continue to be a possibility for both days. Morning lows will remain above average, only bottoming out in the middle 50s to middle 60s. Models are suggesting that a cold front could move through the region towards the middle of next week, which would bring our temperatures back down to their seasonal averages. A few showers or storms could be possible, but don’t appear to be likely as of this time. We will continue to monitor the trends, and we’ll keep you advised!

Have a wonderful and warm Wednesday!

-Jacob.

