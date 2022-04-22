Today: Severe weather is possible by this evening with thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds coming in. The afternoon high will be ten degrees cooler than yesterday at 85° .

Tonight: Clouds will stay in the South Plains overnight. Our evening low will be mild at 59° with windy conditions.

Tomorrow: Breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies will stay in West Texas as we start off the weekend. The afternoon high will be close to 83°.

This morning our temperatures are starting out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Humidity is lasting through our morning because our temperatures and dewpoints are close together. This means the air is almost saturated which could cause some condensation on your car this morning. The moisture will last through out the day as thunderstorms start to pop- up this evening along the dry line bringing in the potential or severe weather.

Highs this afternoon will warm into the mid 80’s which will lead to a fire weather watch from 11 AM until 9 PM. A southerly breeze will continue to push in warm air through the rest of our Friday leading to a wind advisory from 1 PM to 1 AM as the chance for hail and wind gust up to 70 miles per hour comes into our northern counties through dinner time. The winds will stay strong through the overnight hours as a c old front creeps in behind the dry line that is bringing in the severe weather.





Severe weather comes into the forecast by tonight with severe thunderstorms, strong winds, and large hail being possible. This will mostly be a wind and hail event with hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gust up to 70 miles per hour. These storms will pop-up across the dry line from approximately 6 to 9 PM. Make sure to put your car in covered parking tomorrow night and prepare for the severe weather accordingly.





After a mild morning highs will quickly warm into the mid 80’s through our day due to warm air coming in from the south. A chance for severe weather comes into the forecast by tonight with thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail on the horizon. These storms will come in during dinner time and pop up on the edge of the dry line. This severe weather chance is going to be short lived as the sun goes down. Breezy conditions will stick around for Saturday as we stay in the 80’s before dropping down into the 70’s by Sunday and Monday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx