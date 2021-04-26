KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 90°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 60°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe storms. High of 86°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Another warm and windy West Texas day is in store for the South Plains! High temperatures will warm into the middle 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will gust near 40 MPH out of the southwest. The sky may look a little hazy due to some dust being lofted up into the atmosphere. Fire weather will be a great concern today, as humidity values remain exceptionally low. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for almost all of the KAMC viewing area until 9 PM CDT/ 8 PM MDT. Overnight, winds will remain breezy out of the southwest, with gusts over 25 MPH at times. Temperatures will remain relatively warm under a partly cloudy sky. By Tuesday morning, we will range from the upper 50s to lower 70s across our area.

A Severe Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday of this week. As of now, a level 2 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the South Plains, including the city of Lubbock. A level 1 marginal risk has been issued for areas in the dark green.

Large hail up to the size of baseballs is the main concern. Damaging winds in excess of 70 MPH, and a few tornadoes are also expected. Rainfall rates will be particularly high with these storms, so some localized flash flooding is also possible. There will be two rounds of severe storms. The first round will occur mainly to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor from Noon to 8 PM. The second round of storms will develop as our dryline backs to the west, developing new storms along the Texas-New Mexico state line around sunset on Tuesday.





These storms will move east, and linger on through late Wednesday morning. Be sure to have at least 3 ways to receive severe weather alerts. Plan your activities for tomorrow around the severe weather. Be sure to stay tuned to the KAMC Storm Team. We’ll be tracking the storms all throughout the day and night. Highs on Tuesday will remain warm, ranging from the middle 70s to upper 80s. Western areas will most likely remain dry. Winds will remain breezy from the west, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Fire weather will continue to be a concern over our western zones. Tuesday night into Wednesday will be warm with severe storms continuing. Temperatures will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Isolated showers will remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, as high temperatures cool into the 60s and 70s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast with gusts as high as 35 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the middle 40s to middle 50s. More sunshine will return to the area by Thursday.

A warming trend will return to the region by Friday. Highs will go from the middle 70s to middle 80s on Friday, to the upper 80s to lower 100s by Sunday! That’s right! Our first 100 degree day of the year could occur this weekend! Morning lows will remain above average, topping out in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Winds will shift back to the southwest, gusting over 30 MPH at times.

Be sure to stay tuned to the KAMC Storm Team over the next several days. We will keep you up to date on the latest severe weather threats.

Have a magnificent Monday!

-Jacob.

