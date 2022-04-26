Today: A pleasant and mild day is in the forecast for our treat yourself Tuesday. Sunshine will last through the afternoon with the afternoon high nearing 74°.

Tonight: Clouds will move into the South Plains overnight as a low pressure system slips in. Our evening low will be mild at 51°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will last into our Hump Day but temperatures will be warmer than today. The afternoon high will max out at 80°.

This morning the sunrise is stunning with clear skies that will last through the rest of the day. Grab your jacket as you head out the door because temperatures are currently in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. If you want to treat yourself for our Tuesday make sure to grab a hot coffee on your way into work because we will still be in the mid 40’s and lower 50’s by 9 AM.





A high pressure system has stuck around the South Plains so far this week, but a low pressure trough will slide in through the day and bring in clouds by this evening. Cloud cover will increase as we go into our Wednesday, but that won’t stop us from warming up across West Texas. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 70’s before the 80’s return to the forecast by tomorrow.

If you have an itch to get outside this week and go hiking, walk the dog, or lay out by the pool, today is your day! We will have sunshine lasting all day with highs staying mild in the mid 70’s. Even though it feels nice outside, make sure to grab the sunscreen with a UV index level 10 in the forecast. This means that your burn time going outside will be 15 to 25 minutes if your don’t use any sun protection. Lather on the sunscreen and get outside today!

After a chilly start to our Tuesday we will warm up by the afternoon into the lower 70’s Sunshine will last all day long until a low pressure system slips in by tonight and brings in some clouds. Mostly cloudy skies will last into our Hump Day with highs in the lower 80’s. Breezy conditions pick up as we go into Thursday and Friday with the 90’s returning to the South Plains. This will lead to elevated and critical fire weather chances increasing. On the bright side, a cool front will slip in by Saturday and bring us back into the 80’s for the weekend!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx