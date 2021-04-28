KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: P.M. Showers and Storms. High of 78°. Winds variable 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 49°. Winds NNE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Showers. High of 68°. Winds NE 25-35 MPH.

Portions of the South Plains saw some decent rainfall and severe storms overnight. Unfortunately, most of the region, including Lubbock, remained dry. However; another chance of rainfall is in the forecast for today! High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. A cold front will move into western areas earlier this afternoon, keeping them a bit on the cool side. Showers and storms are expected to increase from west to east across the region, with a few severe storms possible off the caprock into the Rolling Plains.

Large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes will be possible there. Overnight, showers and storms will begin to taper off under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. By Thursday morning, lows will bottom out in the middle 40s to lower 60s.

Isolated showers will remain a possibility on Thursday as a low pressure system tracks over the Permian Basin. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with on and off showers throughout the day, into the evening hours. High temperatures will be below average area wide, ranging through the 60s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast behind our cold front, making it feel even cooler. Overnight, showers will come to an end, with a few clouds remaining across the area. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 40s to middle 50s.

In my professional opinion, Friday will be a perfect day! High temperatures will range through the 70s and lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, several clouds will be possible, with temperatures in the middle 40s to upper 50s.

This weekend will be warm across the South Plains, as high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to middle 90s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region each day, with winds out of the southwest around 15-25 MPH. Morning temperatures will start off in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Next week, highs are forecasted to remain above average for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will range from the 80s to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust near 40 MPH at times out of the west, so fire weather is expected to be a concern. Morning lows will range anywhere from the middle 40s to the middle 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

