Today: Clouds will decrease through our morning with breezy conditions and sunshine coming in. The afternoon high will make it to 94° .

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight with winds picking up. Our evening low will be mild at 60°.

Tomorrow: A few passing clouds will come through tomorrow with fire weather and blowing dust staying a concern. The afternoon high will reach 90°.

This morning temperature are starting off mild in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. We will continue to warm up through the rest of the day and dewpoints will start to drop off. Currently dewpoints are pretty high and this may lead to some dew on the grass or condensation on your window, but dry air will slide into the South Plains through the day with sunshine and breezy conditions making our dewpoints drop down and allow fire weather to become a concern.

Highs today will be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday as we make it into the lower 90’s. Clouds are moving out this morning and sunshine will take over through the afternoon. A southwesterly breeze will bring in dry and warm air through the afternoon and lead to blustery conditions by 9 AM and later this afternoon. Winds and and summery temperatures will last into our Friday fun day.

Fire weather comes into the forecast this afternoon because of sunshine warming us up, winds getting stronger, and humidity dropping through the day. A red flag warning will go into effect at noon and last until 9 PM. Tomorrow another red flag warning will come into the South Plains from 10 AM to 9 PM. Critical fire weather will be widespread by tomorrow before we have temperatures drop by Saturday.





Breezy conditions pick up as we go into the rest of our day with highs in the lower 90’s. A southwesterly breeze will push warm and dry air into West Texas through the rest of the day leading to fire weather and a red flag warning from noon until 9 PM tonight. tomorrow temperatures will stay in the 90’s with blowing dust causing a haze through the afternoon. On the bright side, a cool front will slip in by Saturday and bring us back into the 80’s for the weekend! A chance for thunderstorms and rain will slide into the area by Sunday night and will hopefully help us with our extreme and exceptional drought.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx