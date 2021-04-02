KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 69°. Winds S 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 44°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH

Tomorrow: Isolated thunder. High of 72°. Winds S 20-30 MPH.

Happy Good Friday South Plains! High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will occasionally gust over 30 MPH out of the south. A few areas of light rain or sprinkles will be possible, but most areas will remain dry. Tonight, lows will range from the upper 30s over the northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the lower 50s across the Rolling Plains and Permian Basin. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH, with a few showers remaining possible.

A few more thunderstorms will be possible along and to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor on Saturday. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be a few degrees warmer tomorrow, peaking in the middle 60s to upper 70s. Winds will be calmer on Saturday, occasionally gusting over 20 MPH out of the south. Northern zones will see more sunshine, so they will be warmer! Southern zones will remain the coolest due to an increased chance of clouds, showers and storms. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be clear and mild, as lows only cool into the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Easter Sunday is looking pretty nice this year! High temperatures will warm into the middle 70s to lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky. We are not expecting any rain, and winds will only be out of the south around 18-22 MPH. All Easter egg hunts look like a go! Sunday night into Monday will be relatively warm across the area, with lows only falling into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Next week will be warm and windy across the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. The hottest day will occur on Tuesday, where the first widespread 90 degree temperature readings of the season are expected to occur! Be sure to keep your furry friends cool and hydrated! Unfortunately, it looks like blowing dust will return to the region, especially from Tuesday through Thursday. Gusts will exceed 50 MPH for some areas, which means widespread blowing dust is expected to return. Fire weather will also be a big concern next week. Morning lows will remain well above average, only bottoming out in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Be sure to check back in with KAMC News and the KAMC Storm Team for all of your weather updates! We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful weekend, and happy Easter!

-Jacob.

