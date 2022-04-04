Today: A mild Monday is in the forecast with cloudy skies slipping in through the morning. The afternoon high will be about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday at 63° .

Tonight: Clouds will start to decrease as the night goes on allowing temperatures to drop down into the 40’s. Our evening low will near 43°.

Tomorrow: Windy conditions, fire weather, and a much warmer day are on tap for our Tuesday. A strong front will come into West Texas and blowing dust is likely to be a concern. The afternoon high will be 89°.

Temperature morning are starting off nice and mild in the mid 40’s and mid 50’s. We will stay cooler today than yesterday with highs only warming into the lower 60’s which is about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Cloudy skies will take over through our mid-morning as a cold front slips into West Texas.

A breeze will continue to come in this morning from the northeast anywhere from ten to 20 miles per hour, but more calm conditions come into the South Plains by the afternoon. The saying goes the calm comes before the storm , and that exactly what’s happening this afternoon because much windier conditions come into the forecast for our Tuesday. Sustained winds will more in anywhere from 20 to 30 miles per hour by tomorrow afternoon leading to blowing dust and fire weather.





Fire weather chances come back into the area by tomorrow due tp sunshine, windy conditions, and a warm front. A fire weather watch is in effect tomorrow from noon to 9 PM and most of us will be under a critical fire weather danger. Today we won’t have any fire weather chances because of the moisture moving through the atmosphere that will bring chances for rain into the Rolling Plains and our southeastern counties.





A new work week is upon us and the weather will be a bit gloomy for our Monday. Highs will make it into the lower 60’s with clouds slipping into the South Plains through the rest of the day. A northeast breeze will slip in through the rest of the day at about ten to 20 miles per hour. Much windier conditions will come into the area by tomorrow with fire weather returning to the forecast along with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. It will be a rollercoaster of a weather week with another temperatures drop by Wednesday in the upper 60’s, but we will round out the work week with sunshine and warm highs. This weekend will be in the 80’s with sunshine sticking around.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx