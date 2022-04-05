Today: A windy Tuesday is in the forecast with a much warmer afternoon on the way compared to yesterday. The afternoon high will reach 90° .

Tonight: Windy conditions will last overnight as a cold front slips in changing the win direction to move in from the north. Our evening low will drop down to 44°.

Tomorrow: A cooler Hump Day will come into the South Plains with sunshine and breezy conditions lasting. The afternoon high will be about 20 degrees cooler than today at 67°.

Windy conditions will come into the forecast through the rest of the day. Winds will come in from the west which will warm us up and move in at 15 to 35 miles per hour. We will have gust up to 45 miles per hour which will cause blowing dust, loose debris flying on the roads, and driving conditions will be more difficult for large vehicles including semi-trucks.





Highs this afternoon will be about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday as we make it into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Sunshine will last through the day along with the westerly breeze bringing in the heat. This will be our warmest day for the next seven before a cold front comes through tonight an drops us back down into the upper 60’s.

A wind advisory will come into the forecast today from noon to 8 PM due to a westerly breeze pushing in at 15 to 35 miles per hour along with gust up to 45 miles per hour. A red fag warning will go into effect from noon to 9 PM because we are critically dry, relative humidity will stay in the teens ad lower digits, and heat will come in by lunch time.





Much windier conditions will come into the area today with fire weather returning to the forecast along with a windy advisory through the afternoon. Highs will make it into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s which is about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. It will be a rollercoaster of a weather week with another temperature drop by tomorrow in the upper 60’s due to a cold front coming through overnight, but we will round out the work week with sunshine and warm highs. This weekend will be in the 80’s with sunshine sticking around.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx