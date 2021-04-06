KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Hot and dusty. High of 89°. Winds W 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 46°. Winds NW 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 78°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Today is forecasted to be the warmest day of the year for the city of Lubbock, and most of the South Plains. High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the middle 80s to middle 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust over 40 MPH at times out of the west, bringing more blowing dust back into the region. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of the KAMC viewing area due to low humidity values, strong winds and extreme drought conditions. Outdoor cooking or burning is not advised today. Tonight, winds will begin to shift to northwest as a cold front moves into the South Plains. Temperatures will bottom out from the middle 30s to middle 50s by Wednesday morning.

The remainder of the seven day forecast period looks quite nice! High temperatures will range from the lower 70s to the upper 80s from Wednesday through Monday of next week. Winds will be particularly gusty on Friday and Monday, with speeds as high as 40 MPH. Morning lows will remain mild, ranging from the upper 30s to the upper 50s. Clouds will come and go over the forecast period. Unfortunately, no rainfall is expected within the next week. That means drought conditions will continue to worsen across the region.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

