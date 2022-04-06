Today: A cooler Hump Day is coming into the South Plains with sunshine and breezy conditions. The afternoon high will be about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday at 67° .

Tonight: Winds will start to slack off through the evening with mostly clear skies. Our evening low will drop down to 34°, making it our coolest night yet this week.

Tomorrow: Mild conditions will last tomorrow with sunshine and below average highs. The afternoon high will stay near 68°.

A cold front is moving through the South Plains this morning with temperatures about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. We are starting off our Hump Day with temperatures in the mid 30’s in our northwestern corner and in the lower 50’s in our southeastern counties. The temperatures gradient is so drastic due to the cold front, but we will all have mild highs by the afternoon once the cold air has taken over.

Winds this morning are pushing in anywhere from 11 to 20 miles per hour. Some gust will be about 30 miles per hour, but we will start to see the breeze loosening its grip on us through the afternoon. By tonight winds will slip in at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Just a reminder: the wind s coming in from the north so it will make it feel a bit chillier through out the rest of the day.

Highs this afternoon will make it into the mid to upper 60’s and mild conditions will last into tomorrow as well. On the other hand, fire weather chances return to the forecast tomorrow due to the very low relative humidity values and temperatures being a bit warmer in our northeastern counties. We will be anywhere from elevated to critical fire weather chances through out our Thursday.





Windy conditions will stay in the area today with a cold front coming in and dropping our highs down by 25 degrees. The breeze will start to slack off through the afternoon and set us up for more mild conditions to round out the work week. Tomorrow fire weather comes back into the forecast due to low relative humidity, but highs will stay in the mid to upper 60’s. Friday will be the perfect Spring day in the lower 70’s with sunshine staying in the forecast. This weekend will be in the 80’s with sunshine sticking around.

