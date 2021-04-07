KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 7th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 78°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 42°. Winds E 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 80°. Winds NE/SW 15-25 MPH.

A cold front pushed through the South Plains this morning, bringing in some gusty conditions and blowing dust. High temperatures today will see an impact from this front, only topping out from the lower 70s to lower 80s. It will be about 10-15 degrees colder than where we topped out yesterday. Winds will occasionally gust near 30 MPH throughout the day under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight, lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be a smidge warmer across the region, ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southwest, gusting upwards of 20 MPH at times. A few passing clouds will be possible, but we are expecting a mostly sunny sky area-wide. Overnight, low temperatures are forecasted to range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s.

The above average temperature trend will continue for Friday, as highs range from the upper 70s to near 90 degrees across the Rolling Plains. We will keep the sunshine around, and winds will gust upwards of 35 MPH out of the northwest. A weak front will move into the region Friday night into Saturday morning, dropping our lows into the lower 30s to lower 50s. It wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to freezing temperatures.

Our weekend will start off right around average for this time of year, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to upper 70s under a sunny sky. We will warm back up to the lower 80s and lower 90s for Sunday, with a few more clouds around the region. Morning temperatures will range from the lower 30s to middle 50s each morning, with Saturday morning being the coldest of the two.

Next week, a series of cold fronts will move into the region. This will drop our high temperatures into the middle 60s to middle 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few more rain showers will be possible, especially on Tuesday. Models are suggesting that this pattern could hang around for a week or so, meaning that colder temperatures and an increased chance for rainfall are looking more likely. We will continue to monitor this trend, and we will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.