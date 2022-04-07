Today: A mild conditions are in the forecast for our afternoon after a very chilly start to our Thursday. The afternoon high will max out near 68° .

Tonight: Winds will start to slack off through the evening with mostly clear skies. Our evening low will drop down to 33°, making it our coolest night yet this week.

Tomorrow: Mild conditions will last tomorrow with sunshine and below average highs. The afternoon high will stay near 71°.

Temperatures for our Thursday morning are starting off even cooler than yesterday. We are one of the cooler spots in Texas with temperatures across the South Plains ranging anywhere from the upper 20’s into the lower 40’s. Near the Hub City we are close to 34 degrees right now, and we may drop down just a few more degrees this morning before warming up by the afternoon.

Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s; just a few degrees warmer than yesterday. This is due to the northerly breeze that has been moving through since yesterday is finally going to start to slack off. Across most of West Texas this wind will move in at about five to ten miles per hour.

Fire weather chances return to the forecast today due to the very low relative humidity values and temperatures being a bit warmer in our northeastern counties. We will be anywhere from elevated to critical fire weather chances through out our day and the chances for fire weather will stick around for most of the week because we are so critically dry across the South Plains.





Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 20’s and into the lower 40’s making it the coldest morning so far this week. The breeze will start to slack off through the afternoon and set us up for more mild conditions to round out the work week. Fire weather comes back into the forecast this morning and into the afternoon due to low relative humidity, but highs will stay in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Friday will be the perfect Spring day in the lower 70’s with sunshine staying in the forecast. This weekend will be in the 80’s with sunshine sticking around.

