KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 83°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 52°. Winds SW/NW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 84°. Winds NW 25-35 MPH.

Winds will be relatively calm across the South Plains today as high temperatures range from the upper 70s to upper 80s. We will see a mostly sunny sky across all of the KAMC viewing area, as winds occasionally gust upwards of 25 MPH out of the southwest. Tonight, more clouds will move into the region, and winds will become a bit breezier. Gusts over 30 MPH are expected, as low temperatures fall into the middle 40s to lower 60s by Friday morning.

Friday will basically be a carbon copy of Thursday; at least when it comes to temperatures. Highs will peak from the middle 70s to the upper 80s. A cold front will move into the region later during the afternoon, keeping our northern locations a little cooler. Winds will gust over 30 MPH out of the northwest throughout the day on Friday. Friday night, winds will begin to calm the further into the night we go. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the lower 50s. It wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to freezing temperatures.

We will feel the effects of the cold front a little more on Saturday, as high temperatures range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. We will see a sunny sky across the region, with winds shifting from the northeast to the southwest throughout the day. Gusts will approach 30 MPH. Winds will take on more of a westerly component overnight, resulting in above average low temperatures. Sunday morning will start off in the middle 40s to lower 60s.

Sunday will be the last above average day in our forecast period. High temperatures will vary from the lower 80s to the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west around 20-25 MPH. Patchy blowing dust may be possible. Sunday night into Monday morning, another storm system will begin to move into the region. This will drop our lows into the upper 30s to lower 50s by Monday morning.

Next week, high temperatures will remain below average, ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 70s. Rain chances will begin to increase by Tuesday! We could desperately use the moisture in our area. Models are in a good consensus that this will occur. As of right now, no severe weather is anticipated. Morning lows will continue to vary from the middle 30s to the lower 50s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx