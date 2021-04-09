KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 84°. Winds NW 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 39°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 74°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

We will round out our work week with above average temperatures and breezy conditions. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the lower 90s across the Rolling Plains. In Lubbock, I am forecasting a high temperature of 84 degrees. A cold front will move through the region later this evening. During the day, winds will gust upwards of 35 MPH out of the northwest under a sunny sky. Tonight, winds will shift to the northeast behind the cold front under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall below freezing across northwestern portions of the KAMC viewing area. It wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to freezing temperatures if you live north of Highway 62/82.

Saturday will be a 10/10 type of day. High temperatures will range through the 70s area-wide under a sunny sky. Winds will be much calmer, occasionally gusting near 20 MPH out of the southwest. Saturday night will be a bit warmer, with lows ranging from the middle 30s to middle 50s.

Sunday will be the last ‘warm’ day of our forecast period. High temperatures will range from the lower 80s to lower 90s across the region under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the west, bringing in some much warmer air to the region. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning is when our next weather system is expected to arrive in the South Plains. Lows will range from the upper 30s to lower 50s once again.

High temperatures will fall below average on Monday. Temperatures will top out from the lower 60s to lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast, gusting close to 40 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning is when precipitation could begin to move into the area. Lows will range from the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be cloudy and cool. Highs will top out from the middle 50s to middle 60s each day. Rain chances will increase next week, with maybe even a rumble of thunder or two! Thankfully, no severe weather is expected at this time. Some models try to show over a half of an inch of rainfall in Lubbock by next Friday afternoon. The highest rainfall totals are forecasted to occur over eastern portions of the region, with western locations seeing lesser amounts. We will continue to monitor this trend, and we’ll keep you advised.

Have a great weekend! Be sure to take advantage of the weather on Saturday!

-Jacob.

