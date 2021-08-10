KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 10, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will keep us just a few degrees cooler today than yesterday. We will have an afternoon high getting close to 95°.

Tonight: A few isolated showers will start to make their way across The South Plains this evening. These showers will last overnight with an evening low of 73°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies come into the forecast through our day tomorrow with another small chance for isolated showers. Our afternoon high will reach 93°.

The West Texas sun brought the heat yesterday as the triple digits made their way into the forecast. This was our fifth day all summer long that we made it to the 100 degree or higher mark. Today will be a little different because highs will be in the lower to mid 90’s.

Across Texas we will have highs in the mid 90’s, besides, Dallas. Most of the United States is in the same boat with temperatures for today. This will start to change for us as we go through the rest of the week because a cold front will slowly make its way across The South Plains.

Showers and thunderstorms will start popping up on the western half of the South Plains this evening, and slowly shift eastward. We will have isolated pop-up showers overnight that could last into the morning. Rain chances will last through the rest of the week as a cold front starts moving in.

Highs today will reach the lower to mid 90’s with partly cloudy skies. More clouds will come into the forecast as the week progresses. We will start to see rainfall through this evening and last through the rest of the week. Temperatures will quickly drop as a cold front comes in and last into the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

