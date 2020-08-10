KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 10th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: P.M. Storms. High of 99°. Winds out of the S 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few showers, low of 74°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 100°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Above average temperatures are expected to remain across the area for our Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the region. We will see a mostly sunny sky turn into a partly cloudy sky later this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south around 18-22 MPH. Showers and storms will begin to develop along the New Mexico-Texas state line between 3-5 PM. These storms will have the potential to produce a few strong to severe storms later on this evening. A level 1 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for the city of Lubbock, and all other areas in the dark green shaded region.Damaging winds around 60-70 MPH and quarter sized hail (1.00″) will be possible. Overnight, isolated showers will remain possible with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s by Tuesday morning.





Isolated showers will remain possible across the area Tuesday afternoon. Storms are not expected to be severe tomorrow afternoon, but could produce a few gusty winds. Winds outside of storms will gust upwards of 30 MPH throughout the day under a mostly sunny sky. The best chance for showers and storms will be between 5-10 PM. Lows will remain in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

High pressure will keep above average temperatures around the South Plains this week. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy through the end of the week. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region with breezy southerly winds. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60 to upper 70s.

This weekend, high pressure will shift further west. This will allow a trough to move into the region, dropping our high temperatures closer to average. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx