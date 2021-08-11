KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 11, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies will last through the day across The South Plains with a chance for one or two pop-up showers. Our afternoon high will stay below average, getting near 92°.

Tonight: A few isolated showers will start to make their way across The South Plains this evening. These showers will last overnight with an evening low of 71°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies stay in the forecast tomorrow with another small chance for isolated showers. Our afternoon high will be even lower as it nears 91°.

This West Texas Wednesday has started off with a stunning sunrise. A few clouds have started to move into The South Plains and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies through the day. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers through the afternoon as well.

Clouds will become more widespread through our afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few splash and dash showers through the afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will move in overnight. These will be light showers ahead of the cold front that will start to slide into our area.

Tropical Storm Fred has officially formed in the Caribbean. It currently has sustained winds moving forty miles per hour. This system is expected to strengthen and reach The Gulf of Mexico. As of now it is going towards the western side of Florida.

Highs today will reach the lower 90’s with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a much more mild day than how we started out the week, and we have a chance for a quick isolated shower. Rain chances will continue to pick up as we get closer to the weekend as a cold front starts to slide into our area. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

