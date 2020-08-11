KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: P.M. Storms. High of 99°. Winds out of the S 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few showers, low of 74°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 101°. Winds SSW 15-25 MPH.

Strong, to potentially severe, storms will be possible across the South Plains later on this evening. Storms are expected to develop along the Texas-New Mexico state line between 3-5 PM. Storms could impact the Lubbock metro region between 8-10 PM tonight. The main threats with today’s storms will be 70 MPH win gusts and hail up to ping-pong ball sized (1.50″). High temperatures will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s across the South Plains. Isolated showers will remain possible overnight. Low temperatures will range between the upper 60s and upper 70s by Wednesday morning.





Showers and storms will become harder to find as we continue through the work week. High pressure will intensify over the region, resulting in high temperatures ranging from 100-105 from Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows will remain in the lower to upper 70s. Clouds will slowly start to return to the region by Friday as high pressure begins its move to the west.

This weekend, high pressure will take on a more amplified pattern over southern California and southern Nevada. This will allow a trough to dig closer to our region. This will result in high temperatures falling from the lower 100s on Friday to the middle and lower 90s by Sunday. Next week, rain chances will increase as high temperatures cool into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some models even go as far as showing highs in the lower 80s by mid-week next week! We will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx