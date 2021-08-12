KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 12, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies will last through the day across The South Plains with a chance for showers popping up this afternoon. Our afternoon high will stay below average, getting near 91°.

Tonight: A few isolated showers will start to make their way across The South Plains this evening. These showers will last overnight with an evening low of 70°.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will become more common tomorrow as the cold front moving through starts to stall. Our afternoon high will be even more mild at 89°.

Highs this afternoon in West Texas will be cooler than most of the country as we max out in the lower 90’s. Temperatures will continue to decrease as we go through the rest of the week due to a cold front moves through the area.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will start to pick up as we go through the rest of our Thursday. We will start to see some splash and dash showers by the afternoon and more rain will move through in the evening and overnight.

Tropical Depression Fred has been downgraded, but is likely to gain its strength back. As it moved over Haiti it lost some energy, but has move back over water and is expected to get back on track to enter The Gulf of Mexico.

Highs today will reach the lower 90’s with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a much more mild day than how we started out the week, and we have a chance for isolated shower through the afternoon and into the evening. Rain chances will continue to pick up as we get closer to the weekend as a cold front starts to slide into our area. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

