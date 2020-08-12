KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: HOT. High of 102°. Winds out of the SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Warm, low of 76°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: HOT. High of 104°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Showers will be much more isolated across the South Plains this afternoon. Today’s main weather story will be the heat. High temperatures will range between 100-105 degrees later this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, making it feel like a literal blow dryer outside. Low temperatures will range from the lower to upper 70s by Thursday morning.

With excessive heat expected to hang around for the remainder of the week, I urge you to PLEASE check your vehicle before you lock your door. High temperatures will range between 100-110 Thursday through Saturday. Stay cool, stay hydrated and also take care of your furry friends. If you aren’t able to hold your hand on the ground for five seconds, then it’s too hot for their paws.

High pressure will move further to the northwest this weekend, allowing for a trough to inch closer to our region by Sunday afternoon. This will gradually cool our highs into the middle and lower 90s for next week, with a few upper 80s possible. Rain chances will remain isolated to scattered in nature, with morning lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

