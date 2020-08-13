KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 13th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: HOT. High of 106°. Winds out of the SW 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Warm, low of 77°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: HOT. High of 105°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the orange shaded regions below. This runs through 8 PM local time tonight. Highs are expected to warm between 102-110 degrees by this evening.

High temperatures will range from 101-110 degrees later this afternoon. We will keep the possibility of isolated showers in the forecast, especially after 5 PM. Winds will be quite breezy across the region, gusting upwards of 30 MPH later this afternoon. Basically, it’s going to feel like a blow dryer. An isolated shower or two will be possible overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 70s to lower 80s by Friday morning.

Highs will remain in the triple digits through Saturday. We will likely see more heat advisories on Friday as high are expected to range from 102-108 degrees once again. By Sunday, a trough will begin to dig into our area. This will result in a more favorable pattern for precipitation and cooler temperatures. Between now and Saturday, rain coverage will remain around 10%. Overnight lows will fall into the middle to upper 70s.

Next week, our upper level wind flow will support the possibility of more scattered showers and storms across the South Plains. As of right now, no severe weather is anticipated. High temperatures will be closer to average, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region. Morning lows will be more comfortable, starting off our days in the middle to upper 60s. We will keep you advised.

Have a great day!

-Jacob.

