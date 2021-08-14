KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 14, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Weather Forecaster Madison Hartin has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will keep us just a few degrees cooler than average. High Temperatures expected in the upper 70’s.°.

Tonight: A few isolated showers still in the south planes for this evening. low temperatures around 64°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies come into the forecast through the morning tomorrow with sunnier skies expected for our afternoon high will reach 87°.

Cloudy skies and showers seen across the South Planes today. Lake Alan Henry Skyview camera capturing this picture of the cloud cover and rain seen this afternoon

The rain and thunderstorms we say in Lubbock yesterday evening and this morning have moved to the south. Some clouds and isolated showers still possible across the south planes for this evening.

We are expecting cooler temperatures for the rest of this weekend and the start of the work week. Expecting sunnier skies for Sunday afternoon. The rain chances return to the South Planes on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to return to the 90’s on Wednesday and stay through the rest of the week.

Have a great evening!

-Madison Hartin