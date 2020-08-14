KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: HOT. High of 105°. Winds out of the SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few Showers, low of 74°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: HOT. High of 100°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

Another HOT day is in store for the South Plains! A Heat Advisory has been issued for the areas in orange below, including the city of Lubbock. High temperatures will range from 105-110 degrees in this region. This advisory runs until 8 PM local time.

Afternoon showers and storms will be possible on Friday, a few of which could be on the strong to severe side. Gusty winds upwards of 70 MPH will be our main concern. Timing will be from 4 PM – 9 PM this evening. Temperatures will range quite significantly over the area tonight. By Saturday morning, lows will vary from the middle and lower 60s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the upper 70s and lower 80s over the Rolling Plains and the Permian Basin.





High temperatures will get fairly close to the triple-digit mark on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be shift to the southeast, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. This will bring in more moisture for storms that are expected to arrive on Sunday. Overnight Saturday, lows will fall into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

On Sunday, a “cold” front will move into the South Plains later in the day. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances will increase during the afternoon and evening hours, resulting in a 30-50% chance in coverage overnight. Some locations could see upwards of 0.75″-1.00″ of rainfall before all is said and done.

Next week, a trough will remain in our area as a ridge of high pressure amplifies over the western United States. This will cool our highs into the upper 80s to middle 90s for all of next week, with isolated showers remaining possible.

Have a wonderful weekend! Stay safe and healthy, friends!

-Jacob.

