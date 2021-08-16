KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A calm and quiet start t our Monday will be followed by showers this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will pick up during the dinner time hours. Our afternoon high is 88°.

Tonight: Higher chances for thunderstorms and showers will pick up overnight and knock our temperatures down. The evening low will get to 67°.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers will cross The South Plains tomorrow, as highs are forecasted to be even more mild than today. Our afternoon high will get near 85°.

Rain chances will quickly become more widespread through the dinner time hours as we start to see a chance for thunderstorms. These storms won’t be severe, but they could lead to localized flooding, heavy rain, and strong wind gust. Rain moving through will knock our highs down just a few degrees by tomorrow.

Shower and thunderstorms activity won’t be going anywhere through the work week. We will continue to see a chance for rainfall across The South Plains until at least Thursday. Highs will stay mild until we get closer to the weekend.

Amounts of accumulated rainfall by Saturday continue to update. Earlier models were expecting closer to two inches, but currently there may be less than half an inch fall. It is likely for more rain to fall and the models will update as chances for rain increase.

Highs today will stay in the mid to upper 80’s, just a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see more scattered showers coming into the forecast later today and lasting through the evening. Rain chances will last until at least Thursday, and we will start to see some sunshine by Friday. Highs will return to the lower 90’s by the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

