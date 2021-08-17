KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 17, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Heavy rainfall last night will lead to wet roads this morning, and more scattered showers are on the way. Our afternoon high will be mild and get close to 84°.

Tonight: Chances for rain become more slim tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Our evening low will be 66°.

Tomorrow: A few more isolated showers will cross The South Plains tomorrow, but they won’t be as widespread as today. The afternoon high will be 86°.

Heavy rainfall last night has led to some puddling on the roads, and we aren’t done seeing showers and thunderstorms. More rainfall is on the way this afternoon after we have seen close to an inch of rain accumulation in Lubbock over the last twenty-four hours.

Rain chances are the highest today with more scattered shower, but we will still have isolated showers until the end of the work week. By this weekend sunshine will break through and we will start to warm up to more seasonal temperatures.

Tropical storm activity has been highs this past week. Tropical Storm Fred made landfall yesterday afternoon on the Florida Panhandle. Tropical Storm Henri has officially been classified and is spinning towards Bermuda. Tropical Storm Grace has also gained strength once again and is headed toward Mexico.

Highs today will be our coolest all week in the lower to mid 80’s. We will continue to see showers popping up through the afternoon after a small break through the mid-morning and through lunch. Rain chances will stay in the forecast for the rest of the work week, but become more isolated every day.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

